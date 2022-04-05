Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.28 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.