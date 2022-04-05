Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kamada stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 66.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

