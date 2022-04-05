Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Kamada stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 66.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
