Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,174,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 246,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,296,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.05. 277,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,990,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

