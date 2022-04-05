Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 104,962 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

