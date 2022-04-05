Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

