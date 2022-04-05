Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 185,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,041. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.