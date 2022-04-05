Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.77. 86,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,497. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.