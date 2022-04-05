Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes $653,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,639 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $115.70. 26,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,950. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

