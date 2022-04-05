Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 394,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,579,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 20,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,995. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

