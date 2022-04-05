KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

