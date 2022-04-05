Keel Point LLC Acquires New Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.62. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

