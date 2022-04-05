Keel Point LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

