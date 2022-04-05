Keel Point LLC Sells 403 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

