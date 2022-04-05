Keel Point LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 259,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,439,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after buying an additional 385,565 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 780,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

