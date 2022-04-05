Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $508.79 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $101.76 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $508.79 or 0.01091513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

