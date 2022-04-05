Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Lowered to €115.00 at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $114.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kerry Group has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $153.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

