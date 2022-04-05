Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

