Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 40.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NAPR opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

