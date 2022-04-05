Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $210,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 364.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

