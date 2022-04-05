Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,201 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

