Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.