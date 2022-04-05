Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 163 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

