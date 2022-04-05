Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Hologic by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Hologic by 628.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 589,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 342,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

