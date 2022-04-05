Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

FCT stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $12.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

