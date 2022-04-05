Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

