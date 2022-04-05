Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 537,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

