Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 326,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,650,583 shares.The stock last traded at $37.34 and had previously closed at $38.36.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $196,944,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

