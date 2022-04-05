KeyCorp Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $29.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.97.

NYSE:IRT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

