KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

