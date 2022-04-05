Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

