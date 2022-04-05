Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,979 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

