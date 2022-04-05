Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Head to Head Contrast

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinetik and Targa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Targa Resources 0 0 11 1 3.08

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Targa Resources has a consensus target price of $67.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.11%. Given Kinetik’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targa Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Targa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Targa Resources pays out -1,272.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Targa Resources 0.42% 9.74% 3.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Targa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 20.36 $99.22 million $5.13 12.94 Targa Resources $16.95 billion 1.04 $71.20 million ($0.11) -699.85

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Targa Resources. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Kinetik on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting NGLs and removing impurities, and assets used for crude oil gathering and terminaling. The Logistics and Transportation segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain value-added services such as the storing, fractionating, terminaling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters, and the storing and terminaling of refined petroleum products and crude oil and certain natural gas supply and marketing activities in support of its other businesses. The company was founded on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

