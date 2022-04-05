KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

