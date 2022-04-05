Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.