Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.70 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

