Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.62. Kohl’s posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

KSS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 93.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 247,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 119,742 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 93.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

