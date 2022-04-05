KOK (KOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $429.40 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. KOK has a market cap of $429.40 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00008724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00106737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.