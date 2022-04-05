Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.93

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $24.75. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 66,126 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.