Kommunitas (KOM) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $1.12 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

