Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.64

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 7552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

