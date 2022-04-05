Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KRA opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kraton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kraton during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

