Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 456,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,817. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

