L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FSTR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.93.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

