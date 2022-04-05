Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.54) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.24) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 690.43 ($9.05).
Lancashire stock opened at GBX 432.60 ($5.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.51).
In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,574.77). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($567,210.85).
About Lancashire (Get Rating)
Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.
