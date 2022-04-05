LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of LNXSF remained flat at $$45.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

