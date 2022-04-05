Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) SVP Mark David Denny Sells 2,626 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.
About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.