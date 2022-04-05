Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) SVP Mark David Denny Sells 2,626 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.