Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The company is optimistic about Macao’s recovery as visitation continues to increase in the region. With the future easing of restrictions coupled with recovery in travel and tourism, the company anticipates generating strong positive cash flows from the region in the days ahead. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.”

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

NYSE LVS opened at $39.93 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,894,000 after acquiring an additional 457,498 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

