Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

LEA stock opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lear has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,857,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

