Ledyard National Bank Takes $229,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $505.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

