Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

LEN stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

